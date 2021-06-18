Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Solomon has been appointed to the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Board of Directors for a three year term.
The Florida Association of Chamber Professionals serves over 125 chambers across the state, providing chamber of commerce professionals with the information, learning and communications skills to carry out the mission of their chambers.
There are 29 members on the Board of Directors
