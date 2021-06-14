Franklin County Commissioners this month signed off on an application for a 2021 USDA grant which will Eastpoint Civic Association to complete an Eastpoint waterfront and business corridor feasibility study.
The Eastpoint Civic Association was formed to help revitalize Eastpoint, particularly the commercial area along Highway 98.
Last August the group was awarded 35 thousand dollars through the Competitive Florida Partnership grant program to start work on an economic development plan for Eastpoint, and are now seeking funding to complete it.
That money allowed the group to work with the Apalachee Regional Planning Council on asset mapping and visioning within Eastpoint.
The USDA grant would allow the group to continue their work and hopefully get more commercial activity in Eastpoint.
Betty Webb, representing the Eastpoint Civic Association, said the application was actually filed about a month ago and was ranked very high -but needed the county commission's signature before it can move forward.
