FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Valentina is a 14 month old Black Mouth Cur mix. She is a happy and loving lady who really just wants to be with her person. She is housebroken, walks well on leash and is ready to start a new life with some lucky and loving family!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
