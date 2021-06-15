GCSC’s President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists Announced for Spring 2021 Gulf and Franklin County Students

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College President, Dr. John Holdnak, has announced the students named to the President’s and Dean’s Honor Lists for the Spring 2021 semester. The President’s Honor List includes all full-time students (enrolled for 12 or more college credit hours) who earned a grade point average of 3.90 to 4.00. The Dean’s List is awarded to students enrolled in 12 or more college credit hours who earned a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.89.
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the President’s Honor List are: Michele Chen, Jennifer C. Kirkpatrick, Morgan Lakey, Bridget Mills, Angel Padilla, Rebecca Shealy, Riviliviyi Siliezar, Aleah Wooten
Gulf and Franklin County students named to the Dean’s List are: Johnny Brewer, Reghan Dakin, Kristen Thompson, Anna Wiser
