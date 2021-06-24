Thursday, June 24, 2021

Get Ready for the Forgotten Coast's Best Fireworks Show!

july3fireworks.com

Join Us for the Independence Eve Fireworks Celebration
July 3, 2021
6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Riverfront Park in Downtown Apalachicola


Live Music & Food Trucks


Veterans Tribute & National Anthem  


One of the Top 12 Independence Events in Florida


Winner of a Florida Main Street Award for 
Outstanding Special Event


Apalachicola’s “Independence Eve” Fireworks Celebration is premiere summer tradition that attracts locals and visitors from all over the Forgotten Coast and beyond. 
Admission is FREE, and lawn chairs and picnic blankets are welcome. 

For incredible seats for the fireworks, reserve a table in the Sponsor Section on the docks
We accept payment via check, over the phone, or online.
Click Here to Make an Online Table Reservation
Click Here to Download a Sponsor Form

The Independence Eve Celebration is 100% financially supported by businesses, residents, and families from across the Forgotten Coast community and beyond.


Thank You!


Click Here for a List of this Year's Sponsors

 For more information, the event schedule, participating food trucks, photos, and more, please visit www.july3fireworks.com. 


More details are added daily!

Our Mission

 
Apalachicola Main Street, Inc. was established in 2011 as part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street networks. Apalachicola Main Street’s mission is to enhance the downtown district of Apalachicola with sound economic development that promotes a sustainable future while preserving the district’s historical significance and commitment to quality of life in our community.
We are committed to preserving and promoting the district's rich contributions to Florida’s diverse historical and cultural heritage
Apalachicola Main Street has been designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.
The downtown district is defined as the City Marina at Battery Park to the Scipio Creek boat basin, and from Water Street to 6th Street.
www.DowntownApalachicola.com

Apalachicola Main Street is Proud to be Part of the Florida Main Street and National Main Street Networks

Florida Main Street logo


A copy of the official registration and financial information may be obtained from The Division of Consumer Services by calling toll-free within the state. Registration does not imply endorsement, approval, or recommendation by the State. 
1-800-HELP-FLA (435-7352) or www.FloridaConsumerHelp.com. License # CH44897.



