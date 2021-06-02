Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗴𝗼𝗿𝗲'𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗣𝗮𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 & 𝗧𝗶𝗹𝗲 was founded in 2005 and specializes in custom driveways, walkways, patios, pool decks and retaining walls that are as functional and affordable as they are beautiful.
Owner, design consultant, and contractor Brian Koepke has built his business around top quality products and complete customer satisfaction.
Visit them at 890 West Highway 98, in Port St. Joe, online at www.kilgorespavers.com, or contact them at (850) 258-4312.
𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝗲𝗻𝘁 + 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁 is a full service event planning and rental company located in Port St. Joe, Florida. They offer the region's largest upscale line of Tents, Chairs, Fine Linens, Crystal Stemware and China.
Their service area includes Northwest Florida – Tallahassee, 30A, South Walton, Destin, St. George Island, Cape San Blas, Port St. Joe, WindMark Beach, Mexico Beach, Panama City and Panama City Beach, Southeast Alabama (inc. Dothan) and Southwest Georgia (inc. Thomasville).
𝗔𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 is a full-service independent insurance agency, headquartered in Destin, FL.
Founded in 2010, Acentria is one of the fastest-growing independent agencies in the Southeast U.S. With over 50 offices located throughout Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and South Carolina.
Visit them at 317 Williams Ave, in Port St. Joe, online at www.acentria.com, contact them at (850) 227-1900.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Florida SBCD Network will be available in Port St Joe at the chamber office to assist our growing business community!
Meet with them Wednesday afternoon
394 Jones Homestead Rd.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Thursday, June 10, 2021
3 PM CDT – 6 PM CDT
Join Truland Homes in kicking-off summertime at Summer Pines with our Grand Opening of our new model home and community in Port St. Joe, Florida. Kids are welcome!
We'll have live music, a delicious low country boil, hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks, beer, wine, and a bounce house for the kids!
Come enjoy the evening, tour our model, and see all that we have going on in Gulf County!
ATTENTION RESIDENTS OF
GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA
HURRICANE HOUSING RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP) FUNDING
Gulf County has committed funding ($1,820,000.00) from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation HHRP funds to provide Housing Rehabilitation Assistance, Purchase Assistance, and Demolition/Reconstruction for approved Very Low, Low, Moderate, and Workforce income single-family housing units, effected by Hurricane Michael, throughout Gulf County. There will be a first round of applications accepted only for applicants that live in Gulf County, were residents of Gulf County when hurricane “Michael” came in, and their home was damaged by the storm.
Applications for the HHRP Program are available beginning on March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. until June 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., E.T. All applicants will need to make an appointment to turn in your application in order to verify completeness of applications. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. For additional information or to see if you qualify, contact Joe Paul or Lynn Lanier at 850-229-6125. The hours of operation for our offices are Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., E.T.
Robert Moore Administration Building, Room 311
1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Additionally, the applications will be available online on the County’s website starting March 1, 2021 at http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov, or you may request an application or additional information by contacting Lynn Lanier at 850-229-6125.
Upon completion, applications must be submitted to Lynn Lanier, at the Robert Moore Administration Building, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. Only completed applications will be accepted. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
Gulf County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Handicapped Accessible and Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
Wheels On Williams is a new event for Gulf County. It will feature local and regional cars, trucks, motorcycles, golf carts and anything with a set of wheels for a FREE community event. Food will be available from the region's most popular Food Trucks. Music will be provided by the communities' favorite musicians. It will be held on the third Thursday of June, July and August start time is 5 pm.
Do you have a cool car?
Does your business have custom paint or a wrap?
We are looking for your wheels to be
parked on Williams for all to see!
2021 Chamber Events
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
June – July – August
Scallop Festival
September 4,5, 2021
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
