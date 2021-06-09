Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

#shoplocal #shopgulfcountyfl
The Mission of the 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁. 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 is to serve the community by guiding redevelopment activities to create a vibrant downtown core and revitalized neighborhood, to commemorate local history and culture, to improve quality of life, and to stimulate economic growth within the Agency's District.
PSJRA Board meetings are held on the first Tuesday every month, 4:30 PM at Ward Ridge City Hall.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗲𝘁 is the only attended Laundromat on the Forgotten Coast 🩳. They offer Free Wifi and super cold AC!
They are conveniently located at 327 Reid Avenue, in downtown Port St. Joe. Contact them at (850) 227-3472.
From HOA management, property management services, residential property management services and more, 𝗕𝘂𝗿𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 provides the expertise community associations need most.
Bulletproof financials, innovative technology and expert management executed by experienced community management industry leaders have helped homeowners and board members create their ideal community living experiences in Florida.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that the Florida SBCD Network will be available in Port St Joe at the chamber office to assist our growing business community!
Meet with them Wednesday afternoon
394 Jones Homestead Rd.
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Thursday, June 10, 2021
3 PM CDT – 6 PM CDT
Join Truland Homes in kicking-off summertime at Summer Pines with our Grand Opening of our new model home and community in Port St. Joe, Florida. Kids are welcome!
We'll have live music, a delicious low country boil, hot dogs, hamburgers, soft drinks, beer, wine, and a bounce house for the kids!
Come enjoy the evening, tour our model, and see all that we have going on in Gulf County!
ATTENTION RESIDENTS OF
GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA
HURRICANE HOUSING RECOVERY PROGRAM (HHRP) FUNDING
Gulf County has committed funding ($1,820,000.00) from the Florida Housing Finance Corporation HHRP funds to provide Housing Rehabilitation Assistance, Purchase Assistance, and Demolition/Reconstruction for approved Very Low, Low, Moderate, and Workforce income single-family housing units, effected by Hurricane Michael, throughout Gulf County. There will be a first round of applications accepted only for applicants that live in Gulf County, were residents of Gulf County when hurricane “Michael” came in, and their home was damaged by the storm.
Applications for the HHRP Program are available beginning on March 1, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. until June 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., E.T. All applicants will need to make an appointment to turn in your application in order to verify completeness of applications. Incomplete applications will not be accepted. For additional information or to see if you qualify, contact Joe Paul or Lynn Lanier at 850-229-6125. The hours of operation for our offices are Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m., E.T.
Robert Moore Administration Building, Room 311
1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard
Port St. Joe, FL 32456
Additionally, the applications will be available online on the County’s website starting March 1, 2021 at http://www.gulfcounty-fl.gov, or you may request an application or additional information by contacting Lynn Lanier at 850-229-6125.
Upon completion, applications must be submitted to Lynn Lanier, at the Robert Moore Administration Building, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Boulevard, Port St. Joe, FL 32456. Only completed applications will be accepted. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!
Gulf County is an Equal Opportunity Employer, Handicapped Accessible and Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
Additional Chamber Events
PortOber Fest
September 25, 2021
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 27, 2021
