St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Casper! I am a 4 year old 55 pound American bully mix. The staff believe I was used as a bait dog for hog hunting in the past. I am heartworm positive but I've completed my treatment and can be retested in a few months! Yay! I am almost fully blind, meaning I can see shadows and tell the difference between light and dark but that is pretty much it. I love long walks but require a harness. I also love playing in the water, digging holes and treats...lots of treats!! I'm not a fan of cats and I do okay with some other dogs but I will require several meet and greets. I am a very special boy and deserve a wonderful home where I can finally get some rest and relaxation! Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my friends!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
No comments:
Post a Comment