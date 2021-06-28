The city of Apalachicola has a female mayor and an all female city commission for the first time in the city's history.
Last Thursday the city named Mayor Pro Tem Brenda Ash as interim mayor to fill the vacancy left after the unexpected death of Mayor Kevin Begos on June 19th.
Brenda has served 12 years on the city commission.
The commission also named Tami-Ray Hutchinson as interim commissioner to fill Brenda Ash's commission seat.
Ash will serve as Apalachicola Mayor until voters decide on a permanent replacement in early September as to who will complete the remaining two years of Begos’ term.
The City of Apalachicola will hold an election on September 7th to choose a new mayor.
Early voting will run from August 28 to Sept. 3, In the event no candidate secures a clear majority, there will be a run-off on September 21st.
The qualifying period begins today at noon and ends this Friday July 2nd at noon.
Qualifying packets can be picked up at Apalachicola City Hall.
