Are you tired of having a high maintenance yard that requires lots of work, water, herbicides and other chemicals?
Then you might want to think about getting on TV.
The Flip My Florida Yard television series is seeking nine Florida homeowners who want help “flipping” their yard into a Florida-Friendly landscape.
The Flip My Florida Yard team will work with the selected homeowners to determine how to flip the yard, develop a landscape design and bring it to life.
The Flip My Florida Yard show will travel to homes around the state for the ultimate Florida-Friendly makeover, transforming selected yards to help protect and conserve Florida’s natural resources through science-based landscape practices.
The landscape designs are based upon the nine principles of Florida-Friendly Landscaping: right plant, right place; water efficiently; fertilize appropriately; mulch; attract wildlife; manage yard pests responsibly; recycle yard waste; reduce stormwater runoff; and protect the waterfront.
To learn more or sign up to be considered for season two, visit flipmyfloridayard.com
Do it soon. The deadline for all submissions is July 15th.
https://www.flipmyfloridayard.com/want-your-yard-flipped.html
No comments:
Post a Comment