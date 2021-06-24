Weekly news and upcoming events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Sean K. Marston - Urban Catalyst Consultants, Inc. 2851 Remington Green Circle, Ste. D, Tallahassee 850.999.4241 ucceng.com
D.R. Horton Ribbon Cutting
New D.R. Horton Homes Now Available for Sale in Wakulla County
By Tyler Weldon
The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce hosted a spectacular ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday night for D.R. Horton’s official start of business in beautiful Crawfordville! The Tallahassee division of D.R. Horton is honored to begin its first homes in the community of Chadwick Estates in Wakulla County where the Company is building three of its most popular floorplans. Built for homebuyers looking for an open layout floorplan with a three-car garage, the Destin plan is smart use of 2,300 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths. The 2,700 square foot Camden plan also offers a three-car garage with four bedrooms and three baths in an open layout, but offers the unique flexibility to convert the fourth bedroom into a second family room or into a second owner’s bedroom. The Victoria plan is 2,275 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an excellent kitchen, great room views toward its beautiful back porch and large back yard and a two-car garage. The D.R. Horton Tallahassee team was impressed with the professionalism and hospitality of the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, and we are thrilled to be a new member of this business community! Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Arlington, Texas, D.R. Horton has operations in 91 markets in 29 states in the East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions of the United States. D.R. Horton has been the largest builder in the United States by volume since 2002. For over 40 years, D.R. Horton has consistently delivered top-quality new homes to homebuyers across the nation. The livable floor plans, energy-efficient features and robust new home warranty demonstrate our commitment to excellence in construction. D.R. Horton exhibits leadership in residential development through design innovation, superior craftsmanship, and responsiveness to the needs of its customers. The simple vision that began over 40 years ago represents years of value and security when you choose America's Builder to make your dreams come true. For more information, visit our website at www.drhorton.com/Florida/Tallahassee Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.
Business after Hours at Barn's Spirits
What a wonderful turnout at the Barn's Business after Hours networking! Everyone enjoyed the great company and catching up with members we had not seen in a while, and food catered by several of our local businesses, The Kast Net, Posey's and Mineral Springs Seafood, did not leave anyone hungry. Our wonderful host, Niraj Patel, had lots of door prize drawings and special sales for the evening. The large selection of craft beer, wine, specialty drinks and other spirits sparked many discussions for Father's Day purchases. Either of the two locations at 1970 Woodville Hwy., or 1306 Coastal Highway in Panacea have great inventory and will give you plenty of options locally.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is holding a Public Meeting on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. in the BOCC Administration Office Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695. Interested parties are invited to attend and participate.
Purpose of Meeting: To discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards.
Networking Luncheon
Considering the weather has been less than pleasant all week, we lucked out today for our networking luncheon and got everyone under the roof at the beautiful Sherlock Springs event venue without getting wet. We are very appreciative of Richard Abrams, owner of the venue, for always inviting us with open arms and hosting our events. If you are planning a wedding, party or gathering of any kind, consider Sherlock Springs as one of your options and contact them at Sherlocksprings.com or call (850) 294 – 9949 Many thanks also to Ms. Thu and The Kast Net for catering the event and always going above and beyond, serving their delicious Egg Rolls, Bourbon Chicken, Fried Rice and Lo Mein, Salad and some of the most delicious cupcakes ever, including one named after our events chair, Mary Wallace, the Hail Mary cupcake! Mary started out by announcing our new members for June – Lobinske Consulting, LLC., household and very small quantity generator hazardous waste training and consulting; Civic Brewing Company; FlaBiz Co, LLC (Florida Business Consulting), a marketing and strategic planning consultant; The Yard Bar 850, the first and for now only mobile horse trailer bar in North Florida; Trulight Consulting LLC, and Urban Catalyst Consultants, Inc. New to the crowd today was Ashley Evard with Harvest Printing & Marketing Solutions; Freddy Branham, CEO of ECHO was introduced by Dr. Rachel Sutz Pienta. ECHO is working to put their expertise to work and fill gaps in the shortage of resources in several counties, including Wakulla. Also new to the crowd was Travis Coker, Director of Operations for North Florida Medical Centers. North Florida Medical Center will be holding a Nurse Hiring Event from 4-6pm on July 9th at the Wakulla Medical facility in Panacea, offering sign on bonuses. Please share this with your nursing friends. Douglas Gove introduced his guest, Wakulla native Mike Mathers with Mathers Electric; Brittany Brodeur, BCaBA at Positive behavior Supports Corp. enjoyed her first time with us; Terry Hillier with Wakulla Sign Company introduced her daughter Carlie Palmer, who has been active in the company and finally got to come to her first luncheon since the COVID outbreak. John Shuff, Wakulla Senior Center Board Chair gave a brief overview of the center’s progress and award of transportation contract, beneficial not only to seniors but also disadvantaged residents of Wakulla. The Center has also commissioned their first official audit to show complete transparency, and and noted funding shortages for the center’s various programs. The Senior Center is planning its Second Annual Spaghetti dinner, an event that was quite a hit last year. The dinner will be held August 4th at The Seineyard at Wildwood at around 6 PM. The Senior Center is seeking donations for the silent auction from our business community. Your business name will be posted next to your item. Please plan on purchasing tickets from a celebrity server and save your tipping money! Details will be announced shortly. Another fundraiser for the center is a drawing for a “Chopper” motorcycle. Tickets, or should we say chips, are sold by Carl Thomas who can be contacted at 850-766-9632, the Indian Head chopper is being provided by Greg Diehl to the Senior Center. Denise Colangelo announced Operation Wakulla’s Christmas in July event at Hudson Park July 17. Marva Preston shared the Brews by the Bay fundraiser October 9th to benefit Florida Wild Mammal Association. This was a well-attended event in the past and seems to be growing from year to year. Lastly, Dr. Pienta shared the Wakulla 4-H Open House and fall registration event Saturday, August 28th from 10am-Noon. Open House gives the chance to visit with club leaders and helps your family decide which clubs to enroll in. Big Bend Hospice shared a flier for a unique FREE retreat for grieving children ages 6-12 at Camp Woe-be-Gone, Thursday, July 29 from 8:30am-4:30pm at Bradley’s Pond. For more information contact Katie Kliner 850.671.6094. Mary announced that we have an anniversary coming up - 10 years ago this July was our first ever networking luncheon with 22 attendees. We have grown this event over the years and typically average between 70 to 125 guests. Many thanks went to Petra Shuff for her involvement and partnership in the “dynamic duo” as Mary called it, and everyone for continuing to grace us with their presence each month! Petra reminded members to look for an email with information to activate their account on the chamber’s new website. The new site, wakullacountychamber.com, makes it easy to find businesses or services, and members can be contacted directly from their listing once their account is activated. The $77 cash drawing was won by Lynda Kinsey, congratulations! We had a lot of wonderful drawing prizes donated by our members and guests and we thank the following for their generosity: Cook Insurance Agency, Petra Shuff, Dr. Rachel Pienta, Front Porch Creations Florist, Lionel and Marianne Dazevedo, The Yard Bar 850, Smith, Thompson, Shaw, and Minacci, Colón & Power, P.A., Shepard Accounting & Tax Services, Revell Electric Inc. & Automated Access Systems, The Cookie Lady, Big Bend Hospice, English Financial Group, Florida Wild Mammal Association, Ivy & Rose Boutique, The Wakulla News, Tiffany with Golden Properties and Investments, American Inspections. The next luncheon will be held at The Lodge at Wakulla Springs, Wednesday, August 25.
You are Invited!
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on July 12, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., regarding the FY2021/2022 Budget Development and Wastewater Rate Study.
5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, July 15th. Ribbon Cutting around 6pm
FRESH Back to School Event
