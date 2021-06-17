Thursday, June 17, 2021

Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Welcome New Members:


Katie Taff - The Yard Bar 850
850.694.9039 or email info@theyardbar850.com
theyardbar850.com

Big Bend AHEC Needs Business Leaders' Input

BBAHEC, in partnership with UF Bob Graham Center for Public Service, is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss tobacco-related policies this Friday, 6/18, from 9 to 12.  We need input from business leaders for this discussion. Flyer
 
  The link for the registration is below:
 
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZApc-ivrTIvHN0DfH9CrgdluSAqv3e7YABz

CHAMBER WEBSITE UPDATE

We are excited to share that our new website has been live for a couple of weeks now. We are in the process of notifying each member to claim their listing, so please be on the lookout for our email. Notifications should be completed by early next week. Once you receive the email, sign in with the credentials and password noted, and then you will be able to make changes or update exiting information.

Once your account has been claimed,  you will be able to receive messages directly from your listing as well as get periodic notifications from the system.

We used logos we had on file, so if you need to change your logo, please get in touch with us and we'll be happy to help, as well answer any questions you may have.

Your Chamber Team

This evening - Business after Hours Networking

 

Thursday, June 17, 2021 
5:30-7:30pm

Special pricing offered during event.
For catering purposes, RSVP to chamber office no later than Friday, June 11 by replying to this email

Networking Luncheon


Noon to 1pm, Wednesday, June 23 at Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, catered by Kast Net

Menu: $ 15 per person - Bourbon Chicken, Fried Rice, Lo Mein, Salad, Egg Rolls, Dessert

RSVP to chamber office or reply to this email. Deadline is June 18 

Youth and Social Media

For anyone with children or grand children.
To find out more or to register for this online presentation click here Let's get Social - Youth and Social Media | Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce


Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration and Line-up


For times and line up visit our events page

Save the Date for Civic Brewing Company Ribbon Cutting and Business after Hours Event

106 Municipal Ave, Sopchoppy
5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, July 15th. Ribbon Cutting around 6pm
 

Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Training

SAVE THE DATE

Ed2go 2021 Class List

Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request.
For a complete list of online classes click here
