Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

BBAHEC, in partnership with UF Bob Graham Center for Public Service, is hosting a town hall meeting to discuss tobacco-related policies this Friday, 6/18, from 9 to 12. We need input from business leaders for this discussion. Flyer
We are excited to share that our new website has been live for a couple of weeks now. We are in the process of notifying each member to claim their listing, so please be on the lookout for our email. Notifications should be completed by early next week. Once you receive the email, sign in with the credentials and password noted, and then you will be able to make changes or update exiting information.
Once your account has been claimed, you will be able to receive messages directly from your listing as well as get periodic notifications from the system.
We used logos we had on file, so if you need to change your logo, please get in touch with us and we'll be happy to help, as well answer any questions you may have.
This evening - Business after Hours Networking
Thursday, June 17, 2021 5:30-7:30pm
Special pricing offered during event. For catering purposes, RSVP to chamber office no later than Friday, June 11 by replying to this email
Networking Luncheon
Noon to 1pm, Wednesday, June 23 at Sherlock Springs, 2335 Bloxham Cutoff Road, catered by Kast Net
Menu: $ 15 per person - Bourbon Chicken, Fried Rice, Lo Mein, Salad, Egg Rolls, Dessert
RSVP to chamber office or reply to this email. Deadline is June 18
5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, July 15th. Ribbon Cutting around 6pm
Big Bend Hospice Volunteer Training
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
