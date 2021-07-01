July 24 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Join Art of Glass on St. George Island this Saturday for their 1 year anniversary at their island location at 128 East Pine avenue!.
From 11 to 2 enjoy live music with Nashville’s favorite son John Sutton. They’ll have complimentary wine, cold beverages and hors d’oeuvres prepared by Franklin Counties own Chef Brett Gormley, of Gormley’s Gourmet catering.
Local glass artisans will display their work, plus there’s special sales and a raffle for a basket of cheer and a free art class for two.
So come on down! The food, drink and music are on them. It’s their way of saying thanks for a successful year on St George Island.
Don’t miss the 1 year anniversary celebration at Art of Glass 128 East Pine Ave on St George Island this Saturday, July 24th from 11 till 2.
No comments:
Post a Comment