County commissioners have signed the federal and state grants that help fund our local emergency management office.
On Tuesday the board approved a Federal Emergency Management Performance Grant of just over 53 thousand dollars to help fund the Emergency Management Office.
The grant helps pay their salaries as well as other necessary functions at the Emergency Management Office.
The commission also approved the State preparedness and assistance Grant which will provide nearly 106 thousand dollars to the EOC.
The Emergency Management Office is Franklin County’s central response and information command during emergencies including hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.
