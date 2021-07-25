Franklin County has seen its COVID-19 positivity rate jump from 6.2 percent in the first week of July to nearly 19 percent last week.
Gulf County's positivity rate is over 22 percent.
The Franklin County Health Department said 26 of the 139 COVID tests administered from July 16th through the 22nd came back positive.
In Gulf County, 76 of 339 tests were positive.
The Health Department said The vast majority of positive cases in both counties are unvaccinated individuals, between 15-44 years.
Overall, 42 percent of Franklin County residents 12 and older are vaccinated against the coronavirus, while 40 percent of Gulf County residents are.
Both counties are well below the statewide vaccination average of 60 percent.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available free of charge at the Health departments in Apalachicola and Port St. Joe as well as through Weems Memorial Hospital, Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf, PanCare of Florida, Inc., North Florida Medical Center and some local pharmacy locations, including CVS and Buyrite.
