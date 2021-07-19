Franklin County unemployment took a big jump in June to 4.5 percent – it was 3.7 percent in May.
That means 234 people were out of work in June up from 190 the month before.
Even with the increase, Franklin County still had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state – only 4 counties had lower unemployment rates than ours.
Wakulla County had the fourth lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.4 percent – that was up from 3.5 percent the month before.
Gulf County unemployment increased from 3.8 percent to 4.6 percent with 251 people out of work there.
Liberty County unemployment rose from 4.2 to 5.3 percent.
