Gulf Coast State College Announces Re-election of District Board of Trustees Chair and Vice Chair

Panama City, FL – Gulf Coast State College is pleased to announce that during their District Board of Trustees meeting on July 22, Tom L. Lewis was re-elected as Board Chair, and David P. Warriner as the Vice Chairman. The following trustees are appointed by the Governor, confirmed by the Senate, and continue to serve Gulf Coast State College representative of their respective counties:
Mr. Boyd K. Bulger, Gulf County
Mr. Don R. Crisp, Bay County
Mr. Frank A. Hall, Bay County
Mr. Steve D. Millaway, Bay County
Mr. C. David Powell, Bay County
Mr. Floyd D. Skinner, Bay County
Mr. Joe K. Tannehill, Jr., Bay County
