Gulf Council Seeks Information from Fishermen and Divers on the Condition of Coral Reefs in the Gulf of Mexico

July 1, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council and NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program would like your input on the condition of Coral Reefs in the Gulf of Mexico. Coral communities and habitats are an incredibly important part of the ocean ecosystem that we rely upon for sustainable fisheries. Research shows that the habitats and conditions of coral reefs in the Gulf of Mexico are changing.
We rely on your on-the-water expertise to guide our current understanding of what’s happening with corals in the Gulf. Specifically, we would like to know if you have noticed changes to the corals and coral reef habitats in the Gulf in recent years.
You can complete the tool as many times as you want. You may also submit your observations for multiple coral reef habitat locations in the Gulf.
Please submit your responses here.
Responses are due by 5:00 PM, EDT on August 31, 2021
Thank you for taking the time to enhance our understanding of coral reefs in the Gulf. Contact portal@gulfcouncil.org if you any questions.
