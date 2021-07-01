Recreational Gag grouper fishing will close on July the 1st in state waters off the coast of Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties but will re-open again on September the 1st.
Gag grouper fishing is allowed in our area from April 1st through June 30th and and again from September the 1st through the end of the year.
Gag grouper fishing in the rest of the state is allowed from June 1st through December 31st.
The four-county region includes all waters of the Apalachicola Bay and Indian Pass, including those in Gulf County, and all waters of the Steinhatchee River, including those in Dixie County.
Gag grouper caught in areas that are open to harvest that are outside the four-county area may be taken ashore in Franklin, Wakulla, Jefferson and Taylor counties, but boats with gag grouper aboard may not stop and must have gear stowed while traveling through state waters in that region.
No comments:
Post a Comment