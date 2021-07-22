The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve Nature Center will be closed this Saturday as the group completes repairs of damages from Hurricane Michael.
The one day closure will allow the Reserve to do repairs on its Bay tank aquarium, which is currently the only aquarium that is not up and running.
The large river and gulf tanks, and the wall tanks are all up and running.
The nature center is located at 108 Island Drive in Eastpoint; it reopened to the public in May after a year-long closure because of COVID.
The nature center is full of information about our area and includes a number of large aquariums showcasing local marine life.
Besides the aquariums, the Nature Center also hasa boardwalk system including the Watershed walk.
The boardwalks take you through a coastal hammock shaded by live oak and magnolia trees and a slash pines forest that opens up in to a freshwater marsh.
You can often see ospreys, eagles, box turtles, skinks and even an occasional black bear.
The boardwalk ends overlooking the Apalachicola Bay where you can use a powerful scenic telescope to see across the bay.
The watershed walk allows visitors to virtually travel downstream from the headwaters of the Chattahoochee and Flint rivers to the mouth of the Apalachicola River where it empties into Apalachicola Bay.
The 270-foot boardwalk is scaled to match the 530 river miles from the headwaters to the bay.
Boardwalk markers denoting landmarks such as cities, towns and dams along the river help visitors track their journey.
