The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is again hosting its weekly turtle talks this summer.
Members of the St. George Island Turtle Patrol and the Research staff will be on hand to give a presentation on sea turtles.
In addition, they will provide updates about sea turtle nests on the island, and answer any questions you may have on how to help the turtles.
You will also get the chance to touch a sea turtle carapace, or look close-up at loggerhead sea turtle eggs.
The sea turtle talks will be held every Tuesday at the Research Reserve Nature Center on Island Drive in Eastpoint through the second week of August.
The next talk is July 27th from 2 till 3 PM.
