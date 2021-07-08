The Apalachicola Riverkeeper has kicked off its annual RiverTrek campaign.
RiverTrek is a yearly fundraising and awareness-raising campaign for the Apalachicola River.
This is the 13th year of the event which will take 13 participants on a 107 mile kayak trip over 5 days from Chattahoochee to the Apalachicola Bay.
A few of this year's participants and from Apalachicola; Other participants range from Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
The volunteer kayakers will travel the entirety of the Apalachicola River from October the 6th through the 10th.
On the way they will meet with expert biologists, historians and others along the route.
The paddlers raise money to support the Apalachicola Riverkeeper – last year's group raised over 60 thousand dollars.
Each paddler is currently gathering sponsors—you can find out about each participant and donate to the cause by going on-line to apalachicolariverkeeper.org/rivertrek.
