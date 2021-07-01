Weekly news and upcoming events from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Michelle Palmer - Hayloft, Inc., Custom Uniforms & Western Wear Location to be announced 239.989.8049 www.hayloftwestern.com
Please take a couple of minutes to complete this survey
Wakulla County needs your input as part of the wastewater treatment feasibility analysis funded by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. Over the next several weeks, four separate surveys will be posted to gauge public opinion of sewer projects. Each survey is created to focus on a different aspect of this concept so please be sure to check back with us so we can hear from you. The first survey focuses on your general knowledge of sewer projects here in the County and what sources you use to stay connected to new information. This will help us make sure we are communicating the information you need through the sources you most commonly use. Future surveys will cover topics such as general environmental concerns, experience with past projects, and your desire to participate in any future projects. The deadline to complete this first survey is July 23, 2021. Thanks in advance for your assistance! Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8DSYLW6.
Have you activated your listing yet? CHAMBER WEBSITE UPDATE
Check your inbox for our email! You should have received an email to activate/claim your account on the chamber website within the last two weeks. Please sign in with the credentials and password noted, activate account and you will receive a verification email. Then update description, information and link your account to Facebook, Twitter etc.
Once your account has been claimed/activated, you will be able to receive messages directly from your listing as well as see traffic on your listing and get periodic notifications from the system.
We used logos we had on file, so if you need to change your logo, please get in touch with us and we'll be happy to help, as well answer any questions you may have. Check out our video on Facebook.
Notice of Public Meeting/Workshop: The Wakulla County BOCC will conduct a Workshop on July 12, 2021 at 2:00p.m. at the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL., regarding the FY2021/2022 Budget Development and Wastewater Rate Study.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on August 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327.
Purpose of Hearing: To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Property at the corner of Bloxham Cutoff Road and Lonnie Raker Lane for Future Potential Use as a Fire/EMS Station with a WCSO Sub-Station.
5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, July 15th. Ribbon Cutting around 6pm
FREE LUNCH & LEARN WEBINAR
Opportunity Florida will be hosting a Lunch & Learn Webinar on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 12PM EST/11 AM CST.
Melissa Franklin, Communications Coordinator at Apalachee Regional Planning Council will be sharing invaluable information about marketing your business on social media. This topic is particularly relevant as more and more businesses and individuals continue to lean on digital platforms in the wake of the pandemic, so please share this invitation with anyone you think would benefit.
For more information, please see the included flyer
Operation Santa Christmas in July
Yard Sale
FRESH Back to School Event
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
