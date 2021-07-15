Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, July 15, 2021
Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce - Ameris Bank Title Sponsor of BEA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 15, 2021
CONTACT: Josh Brown (850) 926-1848
WAKULLA COUNTY CHAMBER PARTNERS WITH AMERIS BANK TO HONOR BUSINESS EXCELLENCE
CRAWFORDVILLE, FLA. – The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 17th Year hosting the Annual Business Excellence Awards. This year’s event will be held November 16th. “Ameris Bank is honored to continue our commitment to the Chamber, and to the businesses in our communities,” said Tallahassee Market President Steven Lohbeck. “We are committed to working together to turn business dreams into reality, and we relish the opportunity to recognize the diverse and hard-working businesses in our area.” With headquarters in Atlanta, Ameris Bank has over 200 full-service banking and mortgage locations across the Southeast, including branches in Tallahassee and Crawfordville. Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NYSE: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, and mortgage and refinancing solutions.
The Wakulla News will be sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year award that recognizes an individual who has demonstrated outstanding contribution to the community and its citizens. Founded in 1897, The Wakulla News is the oldest continuously operated business in Wakulla County.
“We are pleased to be sponsoring the Volunteer of the Year award and working with the Chamber to recognize local individuals making a difference in our county,” said Wakulla News Editor William Snowden.
Solicitation for nominations will begin July 26, and planning for the awards presentation is underway.
About Ameris Bank Ameris Bank manages over $20 billion in assets and over 200 financial centers across the Southeast. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ameris Bank is fiercely committed to bringing financial peace of mind to the communities it serves. A subsidiary of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Ameris Bank offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking and lending products, treasury and cash management, wealth management, insurance premium financing, and mortgage and refinancing solutions. Learn more about Ameris Bank and its full range of financial services at www.amerisbank.com.
5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, July 15th. Ribbon Cutting around 6pm
Join us for Celebrity Dinner
to benefit Wakulla Senior Citizens Center Get your tickets now
Free webinar - The Evolution of Today's Project Management Provided by the Performance Innovation Institute @ TCC
July 22 at 11 am. To find out specifics and to register visit our website
COUNTY SURVEY PART 2 Wakulla County needs your input again. This is the second of a series of four surveys to help us gauge public opinion of sewer projects as part of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection’s wastewater treatment feasibility analysis. This survey focuses on general environmental concerns that you may have and will take approximately one minute. The deadline to complete this second survey is August 6, 2021. Be sure to check back with us for the next two surveys in this series. Thanks again for participating! Survey link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8YGNBRS
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Library Advisory Board is holding a Public Meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:00a.m. at the Wakulla County Public Library, 4330 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-7415.
Purpose of Meeting: To advise and make recommendations to the BOCC in respect to all matters pertaining to the public library and their cultural activities including the existing library facilities and services, and the future needs; and in accordance with Ordinance #76-4.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County Recreation Advisory Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 4:00p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center (St. Marks Room), 318 Shadeville Rd., Crawfordville, FL 32327.
Purpose of Meeting: To provide feedback to the Board of County Commissioners, County staff and the Recreation Director relating to the recreational programs of the Wakulla County Recreation Department.
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment