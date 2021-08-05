Franklin County Public Library director Whitney Roundtree said this year's Summer reading program was a huge success.
The program included live performances, educational programs, and a reading challenge.
133 kids took part in the reading program, reading 169 books.
Overall they logged 4535 minutes of reading this summer.
Kids who read the most got prizes from the library including science and math games, magnetic tiles, and kits to make robots.
The program was funded through the Friends of the franklin county public library.
