The Franklin County Tourist Development Council is currently taking grant applications from museums and from groups that are planning events over the next year.
The TDC has three grant programs available including a non-profit event promotions grant that will provide up to 2000 dollars for small events.
They also have a 5000 dollar event promotion grant for larger multi-day events.
The TDC also has 15 thousand dollar sustaining grants available for museums.
The application deadline is 4 PM this Wednesday, August the 4th.
You can get more information and download the application from the TDC website at www.floridasforgottencoast.com/grants
