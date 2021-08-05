The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its forecast for the rest of the hurricane season on Wednesday, and they think its going to be very busy over the next few months.
NOAA Says atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season and they expect 15 to 21 named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater this season, including 7-10 hurricanes of which 3-5 could become major hurricanes.
The updated outlook includes the 5 named storms that have already formed so far this season, with Hurricane Elsa becoming the earliest 5th named storm on record.
NOAA scientists predict that the likelihood of an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is 65%.
There is a 25% chance of a near-normal season and just a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
So make sure all of your hurricane plans are in place, including having a hurricane survival kit and an evacuation plan for you and your family.
You should also be signed up for “Alert Franklin.” which provides emergency notifications and warnings over home phones, work phones, cell phones and e-mail
You can register your address and contact information into the Alert Franklin County portal, by following the link at https://www.franklinemergencymanagement.com/ .
You can also register anonymously by texting the word FRANKLINFL to 888777.
