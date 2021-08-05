Weekly news from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce- FREE Member Workshop, Announcements, and more

As I scan through Facebook and other social media, I see a lot of comments from interested citizens of our county about what businesses they think “we should get” next. It occurred to me that a lot of folks may not understand the process a of businesses, especially the larger chain and franchise businesses, operate under when looking to locate into a community.
Another sentiment I also see expressed is how residential development is “killing our county”. Sometimes I see these ideas expressed by some of the same people. So I thought I’d give a brief explanation of the process so that at least in the future these individuals would be able to decide which it is that they would prefer, because as my mother always used to tell me, “You can’t have it both ways I’m afraid.” For starters, there is no “we” who goes out and gets businesses. As a real estate broker who has worked here for the last 20 years, along with my involvement with the chamber the last few years I can assure you that there is no one person, group, or entity responsible for getting businesses to Wakulla County. Of course, the chamber advocates and works to help grow the business community any way we can, and the Economic Development Council likewise, and a lot of our national brand businesses have had real estate broker involvement in working out their locations. But we are not responsible for those businesses deciding to locate here. There are five main factors those type of larger regional and national brands look at. More here
UPDATE - CHAMBER WEBSITE ADVERTISING OFFERED AT INTRODUCTORY RATES
UPDATE – SPECIAL - We have been getting many compliments on the ease of use and search options on our new website over the last couple of weeks from members that have activated and updated their account and residents using the site to search for services. Take advantage of your activated listing and share a link to it on social media and check for traffic report. Just log into your account to view. We are now offering introductory advertising space on our new website. SPECIAL: Purchase 12 monthly ads in either size for the price of 9 ($100 for leaderboard/$50 for large mobile ad). Currently we can accommodate 10 more leaderboards, and 18 more large mobile ads)
Or use Introductory Rate – the rates being offered for Leaderboard and Large Mobile ads are introductory rates, offered on a first come, first served basis by the Wakulla Chamber. Ads are for a commitment of a three- month minimum. To find out more, view the order from and let us now if you have any questions.
The TCC Wakulla Center is Requesting for Your Input
The TCC Wakulla Center is committed to providing excellent services that address the needs of our business partners in the community. We know the best way to improve those services is to hear from local business organizations. We sincerely appreciate your insight that will utilized to develop new services and programs for Wakulla county. This survey should take less than 3 minutes to complete. Your information and answers will only be used to improve the program offerings at the Center. Thank you for your time!
NEWS Contact: Jessie Watson, Marketing Director FSU Credit Union 850.224.4960, ext. 1020; 850.544.2901 (mobile) jwatson@fsucu.org
For Immediate Release: August 2, 2021 FSU Credit Union Wins Esteemed Louise Herring Award for Philosophy in Action
Tallahassee, Fla. – FSU Credit Union was recognized by the League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates (LSCU) with the First Place 2020 Louise Herring Award for Philosophy in Action. FSU Credit Union (FSUCU) won first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets category, and as a first-place winner, will continue to the national level to compete against its fellow credit union peers across the country. FSUCU was chosen for the first-place award from nominations submitted to the LSCU, which represents 323 credit unions in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The Louise Herring Award for Philosophy in Action recognizes and honors credit unions that demonstrate, in an extraordinary way, the practical application of credit union philosophy for internal programs and services. FSUCU’s entry illustrated its “People Helping People” philosophy by detailing the success of its Financial Fitness Campaign, which launched in February of 2020 to assist current and prospective members in lowering their monthly bills and saving money through refinancing options, balance transfers, and new loans. During the three-month campaign, FSUCU saved its members more than $400,000 with an average per-member savings of $2,123. “We are thrilled to be recognized with the coveted Louise Herring Award for Philosophy in Action for our Financial Fitness Campaign,” commented FSU Credit Union President/CEO Chuck Adcock. “Although the pandemic hit during our campaign, we were able to adjust our service delivery to still save our members money and assist them in this challenging economic time.” During the 2020 Financial Fitness Campaign FSUCU members could track their favorite Financial Fitness Trainers (branch supervisors who competed in a friendly competition to see who could save members the most) through an interactive website. FSUCU encouraged people to call, email, or visit a Financial Fitness Trainer to “Get Fit in 2020” and see how much they could save through the program. After the pandemic began impacting communities in March of 2020, FSUCU shifted the focus of our campaign to assist members affected by COVID-19 and suffering financial hardships. The Louise Herring Award for Philosophy in Action is named after Louise Herring, dubbed the “Mother of Credit Unions” by the Ohio General Assembly for her help in chartering nearly 500 credit unions. For more information, contact FSU Credit Union Marketing Director Jessie Watson at 850-544-2901. About FSU Credit Union: Florida State University Credit Union, with an asset size of more than $300 million, has been maximizing members’ financial well-being since 1954. Today, FSU Credit Union serves its more than 28,000 members with nine branch locations throughout Tallahassee and north Florida, secure online banking, a convenient mobile app, and a complete suite of account types, loans, and services to meet every financial need. Membership with FSU Credit Union is open to Florida State University alumni living anywhere in the U.S. and anyone who lives or works in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Taylor, Wakulla, Walton, or Washington counties. For more information, visit fsucu.org.
Nominate for 2021 Wakulla County Business Excellence Awards
Thanks again to Ameris Bank for their continued support of this important annual business appreciation and recognition event! These awards recognize Wakulla Chamber member businesses for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community. Award judging criteria includes the quality of customer/client service, goods provided and benefit to our community culturally, economically and through education. Nominations are limited to Chamber members in good standing as of June 1, 2021. A member may nominate themselves. We strongly encourage you to forward this email and spread the word throughout your organization, agency, company and workforce to encourage employees/staff to get involved. NOMINATIONS ARE SUBMITTED ELECTRONICALLY – USING LINKS BELOW*. Please take this opportunity to submit your nominations for each category and recognize a business member today! Call Petra Shuff at 850.926.1848 for more information. Awards Banquet planning is underway. *A listing of all eligible businesses for each category will display in the drop-down menu for each category in the links below. You may return as often as you want to nominate in the business categories. NOTE: THERE IS A SEPARATE LINK FOR VOLUNTEER NOMINATIONS.
THE NOMINATION LINKS WILL CLOSE ON AUGUST 18
*The Awards and Recognition Committee has compiled the list of eligible names with the best information available. 2020 winners are not eligible for one year and are not included in drop down menus.
First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration
EDC will be hosting the First Annual Economic Development Champions Celebration on August 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Sherlock Springs (2387 Bloxham Cutoff Rd, Crawfordville, FL 32327). Please see the attached invitation with a link to RSVP by August 12. Invitation At this event, we will celebrate the economic development leaders in our community, the accomplishments of the Wakulla EDC, and honor the 2021 Economic Development Champion for Wakulla County. Hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages will be served.
Cost is $25/per person by check (made out to the Wakulla EDC) or cash. Payments can be dropped off ahead of time at the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (23 High Drive, Crawfordville, FL 32327) or mailed to the Wakulla Chamber of Commerce (P.O. Box. 598, Crawfordville, FL 32326). Please call Petra Shuff at (850) 926-1848 ahead of time to schedule drop-off for payment or simply deposit in mail slot. You may also bring a check with you that evening.
This event is open to anyone who would like to attend and the Coordinators Committee has encouraged everyone to invite individuals in the community that may be interested in joining the EDC. This is a great way for prospective investors to learn more about the EDC and its impact in the community. Please share the invitation with others.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING The Wakulla County Value Adjustment Board will hold an Organizational Meeting on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Road, Crawfordville, Florida 32327. The primary purpose of this meeting is to ratify the VAB’s private legal counsel, set hearing dates, review procedures and rules, and any other business as required by Rule 12D-9.013, F.A.C. All interested parties are invited to attend. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board, agency or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he or she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Notice of Public Meeting: Wakulla County will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 6:30p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL. 32327, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To provide an overview of the Wakulla County BOCC FY2021/2022 Proposed Budget and to allow citizen comments and questions. Persons with a disability needing a special accommodation should contact the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Office at least two (2) days prior to the meeting at (850) 926-0919; Hearing & Voice Impaired at 1-800-955-8771; or email at ADARequest@mywakulla.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on October 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers, 29 Arran Rd, Crawfordville, FL, 32327.
Purpose of Hearing:
To Consider a Purchase and Sale Agreement for the Acquisition of Certain Real Property and Other Assets Owned by Wildwood Country Club, LLC, for the Combined Use as an Aquifer Recharge Site for Recharge Water from the Otter Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and to Operate as a Daily Fee Golf Course.
FREE Workshop
Reserve your spot by replying to this email no later than August 24
Ed2go 2021 Class List
Ed2Go online training is made possible by the generous contributions from local businesses and individuals to the Burt Poole Scholarship fund, to help you succeed in business.Classes are free to our members. (other classes not listed here may be available with a co-pay). Please inquire with chamber staff to request more information, enrollment, and verification forms. Please also review requirements prior to sending enrollment request. For a complete list of online classes click here
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment