FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Jed is the last of the Tate's Hell 7 that were brought to us in August in terrible condition. The rest have been adopted and there is no reason why Jed is still here except his person hasn't found him yet. He is now 4 1/2 months old, part German Shepherd, part Lab. Jed is a smart, social and playful pup who does well with people and other dogs. He does guard his food bowl when other dogs are around so a home without other dogs would be best. He has a lot of potential and we want to see this wonderful pup in the loving home he deserves!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
