Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Whether you’re searching for your dream home, land or preparing to sell your current home, turn to Rish Real Estate Group; they will help you land the perfect property or list your current home for the best possible price!
EXCEPTIONAL EXPERTISE
As a third-generation family business with decades of combined experience, Rish Real Estate Group offers extensive knowledge of the Florida Gulf Coast real estate market.
STRESS-FREE TRANSACTIONS
Whether you’re buying, selling or looking for land to build a custom home, their professional team of REALTORS® will guide you through the process every step of the way to ensure your real estate transaction is seamless and stress-free.
LISTINGS AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Their property search feature works flawlessly across all devices, including smartphones. That means you can find the most up-to-date real estate listings anytime from anywhere.
Join them on November 18th for their Community Launch and Appreciation Event showcasing their newest Community- Villa Del Sol!
READY TO MAKE YOUR REAL ESTATE DREAMS A REALITY?
Discover the difference with a Rish Real Estate Group REALTOR®
Real Estate Group
155 West Highway 98, Port St. Joe, Florida 32456
Office: 850-229-1500 | Mobile: 850-340-1270
Duren’s Piggly Wiggly is the largest supermarket in Gulf County with unbeatable prices and features $1 food zones, an extensive gourmet and specialty food section, hot deli and bakery, gluten free products and organic produce. Their deli serves Boar’s Head meats and cheeses, and the best fried chicken in town!
Duren’s Piggly Wiggly offers the largest variety of fresh produce in the county, as well as fresh seafood, including locally caught shrimp that they will steam for you for FREE!
If you haven’t made Thanksgiving Dinner plans yet let them do all the cooking for you – their Thanksgiving Dinner serves 8 to 10 people and features turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, dinner rolls + dessert.
Duren's Piggly Wiggly
125 W Highway 98 Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 229-8398
PREMIER MEMBER SPOTLIGHT
Dr Vincent Ivers and his staff of highly trained professionals offer personalized skin regimens for each patient’s specific needs. Dr. Ivers’ particular expertise is in custom-designing the newest and most effective non-surgical, age-reversing, and beatifying programs, including anti aging, liquid and laser face and eye lifts, and maximum erasure of wrinkles, scars, acne, rosacea, sun damage, and veins.
They offer the latest in minimally invasive cosmetic surgery procedures, including minimally invasive procedures as well. This not only includes the traditional dermal fillers and Botox that most Medical Spas offer, but also the latest in laser technology like SmartLipo, Liposuction, Vaser Lipo, CO2 Smartskin, and other laser lipo.
With over 18 years of experience and unsurpassed success in Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology procedures combined with State of the Art and Advanced Technology, Dr. Vincent Ivers has perfected the art of laser liposuction and laser cosmetic surgery. Dr. Vincent Ivers offers a Medical Age Defying Panama City Spa unlike any to the area. Throughout the Florida Panhandle, The Medical Cosmetic Center is known as "The Laser Cosmetic Center of Excellence".
Medical Cosmetic Center
2101 Northside Dr # 403, Panama City, FL
(850) 872-1777
322 Long Ave, Port St Joe, FL
Join us for the Open House & Ribbon Cutting of Studio 322, Friday - November 12, starting at 5 pm ET.
Come see Dr. Len
Every Wednesday 10-2
