New hunting opportunity at Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Public Small Game Hunting Area

Opportunities to hunt small game are available this year at a new area in northwest Florida. The FWC is establishing Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Public Small Game Hunting Area in cooperation with the lead land manger, the Florida Forest Service. This 8,182-acre area is located in Franklin County, east of U.S. Route 319 and south of Ochlockonee River State Park.
This year, opportunities for dove, duck, geese, snipe, woodcock and coots are available during statewide season dates. In addition, gray squirrel, quail, rabbits, and wild hog may be hunted now through March 6. Please review the St. James Island PSGHA brochure for information about season dates, bag limits and other regulations before hunting that area.
Tate’s Hell – St. James Island Unit is being established as a PSGHA this year to provide immediate hunting opportunities. Moving forward, a proposal for the area to become a new wildlife management area is part of the annual package of proposed rule amendments for the 2022-23 hunting seasons. The FWC is seeking input via an online commenting tool on proposed rule amendments, including the one to establish hunting seasons and regulations at Tate’s Hell: St. James Island Unit WMA. You're invited to provide your input using the FWC’s online commenting tool.
