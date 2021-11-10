NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 10, 2021

Highlights
Not too long ago, the impacts of climate change felt somewhat far off for many Americans. Despite NOAA scientists’ reports, in many cases, people viewed these warnings as on the horizon rather than at our doorstep.
The 26th convening of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (or COP26) kicked off on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, and is scheduled to run through November 12. The annual series of COP conferences brings nations together to discuss the intersection of climate science and international policymaking.The main goal for COP26 is to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. NOAA has been the world leader in trusted climate science and services for 51 years.
November is National Native American Heritage Month. This celebration recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, honors native cultures, and educates the public about their heritage, history, art, and traditions.
Aquaculture brings healthy, sustainable oysters to your table. But how do they get there? Check out a few photos to see how aquaculture grows and delivers great seafood.
Find out what NOAA scientists are hoping to see on the latest ocean exploration expedition, Windows to the Deep 2021.
