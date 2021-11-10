NOAA Fisheries FishNews – November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Highlights

Recent Climate-Driven Crises Heighten Focus on Reducing Impacts, Increasing Resilience and Adaptations to Changing Ocean Conditions

Not too long ago, the impacts of climate change felt somewhat far off for many Americans. Despite NOAA scientists’ reports, in many cases, people viewed these warnings as on the horizon rather than at our doorstep.

NOAA Experts and Science on World Stage at COP26 UN Climate Summit

The 26th convening of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (or COP26) kicked off on October 31 in Glasgow, Scotland, and is scheduled to run through November 12. The annual series of COP conferences brings nations together to discuss the intersection of climate science and international policymaking.The main goal for COP26 is to accelerate action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. NOAA has been the world leader in trusted climate science and services for 51 years.

Celebrate Native American Heritage Month

November is National Native American Heritage Month. This celebration recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, honors native cultures, and educates the public about their heritage, history, art, and traditions.

A Look at Oyster Aquaculture

Aquaculture brings healthy, sustainable oysters to your table. But how do they get there? Check out a few photos to see how aquaculture grows and delivers great seafood.

Windows to the Deep 2021

Find out what NOAA scientists are hoping to see on the latest ocean exploration expedition, Windows to the Deep 2021.

Alaska

Alaska Aquaculture Permitting Portal and Guidance Document Now Available

Navigating the aquaculture leasing and permitting process in Alaska is a barrier to sustainable aquaculture growth. We have produced a new permitting portal and guidance document to aid prospective and established farmers.

New England/Mid-Atlantic

6 Cool Northeast Aquaculture Science Collaborations to Follow

Six aquaculture collaborations and partnerships are helping to solve tomorrow’s aquaculture challenges like disease, ocean acidification, and climate change.

$10 Million Available for Great Lakes Habitat Restoration

NOAA is announcing the availability of up to $10 million in Great Lakes Restoration Initiative funding to continue our work restoring habitat for Great Lakes native fisheries. We are seeking proposals for projects that restore Great Lakes habitats, helping to strengthen ecosystems and fisheries, benefit local economies, and support resilient communities. Proposals are due January 12, 2022.

Federal Register Actions

