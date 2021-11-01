St. Joseph Bay Humane Society Pet of the Week

Hi, I'm Lisa! I am a 6 month old domestic shorthair. My 4 siblings and I were transferred to SJBHS from Franklin County Humane Society. My 2 sisters and I are the only ones left. I am very friendly and playful! I love treats and being held! I would make a great addition to any family. Come by the shelter to meet me and all of my siblings!!
You'll find the Humane Society at 1007 10th street in Port St. Joe
Call: 850-227-1103
info@sjbhumanesociety.org
