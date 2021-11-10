State Senator Loranne Ausley Announces Wakulla County Legislative Delegation Meeting

State Senator Loranne Ausley, Chair of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation, today announced the annual Wakulla County Delegation Hearing. The delegation will meet on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 5pm ET in the Wakulla County Commission Chambers, located at 29 Arran Rd., Crawfordville, FL 32327.
The delegation meeting is held annually to provide local officials, members of the public, and other interested parties an opportunity to present legislative proposals or express opinions to their elected state officials. The delegation includes Senator Loranne Ausley (D-District 3) and Representative Jason Shoaf (R-District 7).
For additional information or to be placed on the agenda for the hearing, contact Senator Loranne Ausley’s office at (850) 487-5003 or email Belet.Austin@flsenate.com. A Speaker Request Form may be completed online at https://forms.gle/
All meetings of the Wakulla County Legislative Delegation are open to the public. Due to social distancing, space may be limited, however a Zoom link is available upon request. For those interested in viewing the meeting remotely, please email Senator Ausley's Legislative Assistant at Belet.Austin@flsenate.gov.
