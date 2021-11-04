THANK YOU, VETERANS - The E-Newsletter from Mexico Beach

If you are looking for a surprise, we have one for you this month. In our colorful shopping center, there's a shop called Seagreen Salvage & Co. It specializes in a range of offerings for both visitors and residents, including home and coastal decor items, gifts, souvenirs, and works by original artists. Owner Ashley Taunton also dabbles in refinishing furniture, and Seagreen has a wide supply of Fusion Mineral Paint, ideal for woodworking and furniture. During Small Business Saturday-the Saturday immediately following Thanksgiving-the store will offer a make-and-take ornament workshop that is sure to be fun for the entire family! Follow them on Facebook for more details on this and other workshops, as well as in-store specials. Shop hours are subject to the season, so visit their Facebook page for current hours. Next time you are out and about, be sure to stop in to see Ashley-you'll be glad you did.
No comments:
Post a Comment