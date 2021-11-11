The Franklin County Sheriff's office is now the first sheriff's office in Florida to adopt touchless health measurement technology for workers at the county jail.
The standalone machine from a company called Draganfly has been placed at the employee entrance to the jail but it can easily be moved to other locations if needed.
The machine provides a number of readings including temperature, heart rate, breathing, blood pressure and blood oxygen levels.
Employees simply have to stand in front of the camera for about 10 seconds and the system puts the information on the screen.
That will make it quick and easy to detect if any of the jail employees have symptoms of COVID or other illnesses like the flu which will help stop the spread of illness in the jail population.
The system is also in use in Department of Corrections in South Carolina as well as in schools and high population areas in other states.
The system cost about 20 thousand dollars which was covered through federal covid relief funds.
