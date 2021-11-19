The St George Island Civic Club is starting a new fundraising campaign to raise money for a new playground.
Over the past three years the Civic Club has worked successfully with the County Commission ton a number of infrastructure projects including new public restrooms at Lighthouse Park, resurfacing the basketball court to become a multi-purpose court that now serves pickle ball players and landscaping the entrance to the island.
Their next priority is the Renovation of the Children’s Playground at SGI Lighthouse Park.
The vision is to make the area suitable and safer for all kids and families, including those with special needs.
The project will include a durable surface suitable for wheelchairs and other mobility devices; a commercial grade, wind resistant shade system to cool the area and reduce dangerous UV rays; and suitable “inclusive” play equipment for those with special needs.
They will also need benches, tables, and other elements to attract families to enjoy the playground together.
Money raised through the campaign will fund the required “match” needed for a significant parks grant from the state.
With a $25,000 match of in-kind service and cash contribution, the county and island can receive up to $200,000 from the state
The county has already committed in-kind services, and the Civic Club has committed $6,000 – the rest will have to come from donations.
All donors of at least $50 will receive recognition by the Civic Club locally.
For those who make a financial commitment of at least $500, the donor name will be placed on permanent signage at the playground itself.
For more information or to make a donation on-line go to www.sgicivicclub.com
