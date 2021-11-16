The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office has released a mobile app to allow residents quick access to information from the sheriff's office.
The app also has features like jail inmate search and shows the locations of registered sex offenders in Wakulla County.
There are also features such as Damage Report and Evacuation information can be utilized during hurricanes and other county wide emergencies as needed.
The app is free and can be downloaded from the Apple or Google App store.
The Franklin County sheriff’s department also has an app for android and apple devices that allows users to see news and events.
You can also see arrests, amber alerts, crime stoppers, and the list of sex offenders living locally.
The app also provides access to the sheriff’s department website and facebook page, and to submit tips.
