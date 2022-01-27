Franklin County has nominated district 2 commissioner Bert Boldt to serve on a search committee for a new District Medical Examiner.
The current District Medical Examiner, Dr. David Stewart, plans to retire from his post so there is need to fill the post.
State Attorney Jack Campbell plans to create a Search Committee from our district that is comprised of two judicial circuits and eight counties.
Campbell will serve as chair of the committee while the committee itself can be made up of representatives of various offices including Public Defenders Sheriffs, Police Chiefs, county commissioners and even Funeral Directors and Mortuary Services.
Ultimately, the search committee’s selection will have to be approved by the Medical Examiners Commission.
Commissioner Boldt volunteered to represent Franklin County on the committee and he was approved unanimously by the rest of the board.
