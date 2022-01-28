FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

No orange tabby lover can look at this big hunk of burnin love without wanting to adopt him! Charlie is about 3 years old and pure sugar. This 11 pounder is a kicked back, easy going sweetheart who will make a wonderful companion for someone looking for a cat that likes to hang out, love and be loved. He is ready for adoption and some lucky someone is going to have the chillest cat in Franklin County!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our animals into their home to be fostered for various needs.
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
No comments:
Post a Comment