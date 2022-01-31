The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has reopened the William J. “Billy Joe” Rish Recreation Area in Cape San Blas for day use.
The park has been closed since Hurricane Michael made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in October 2018.
Stewardship of the park transferred to the Department of Environmental Protection from the Agency for Persons with Disabilities last December.
The 100-acre park, which features access to the Gulf of Mexico and St. Joseph Bay, was originally established in the 1970s as an outdoor recreation area for people with disabilities, their families and their caregivers, and it will continue to serve this purpose under DEP’s Division of Recreation and Pa
Experiences currently include access to the beach and bay.
Other amenities, including an Olympic-sized swimming pool and overnight accommodations, will be available later this year.
Park admission is $6 per vehicle, up to eight people, to be paid at an honor box.
