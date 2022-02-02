A number of local businesses joined together Monday to raise money for the Cooper family who lost two daughters in a tragic house fire on January 21st.
The fire also destroyed their home on Wilderness Road in Eastpoint.
The community has been holding a number of events to help the family rebuild, and on Monday, Brag & Bone’s Restaurant, Lynn’s Quality Seafood, the Red Pirate, Fisherman’s Choice & Captain Kelly’s out of Bristol joined together, offering Pork Plates for $10.
They sold a lot of food and raised $7,371.96.
A yard sale held over the weekend by the Turner Family of Eastpoint also raised over 4200 dollars for the family.
More events are planned, including a benefit car show on February the 12th.
The Franklin County Sheriff's office hopes to raise 100 thousand dollars total to help the family purchase a new home.
They have set up an on-line charity fund – we have posted the link to that on the Oyster Radio facebook page.
You can also mail a check to the Franklin County sheriff's office at 270 State Road 65, Eastpoint, FL 32328.
Please make sure it is memoed to the Cooper Family.
An account has also been set up for the Cooper Family at Centennial Bank.
https://square.link/u/uyscpp2H
