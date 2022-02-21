Franklin County has accepted a Highway Beautification Grant to help clean up portions of Highway 98 through Eastpoint.
The grant is for 57,500 dollars and the money will be used to enhance the gateway signage entering Eastpoint and will be used for planting at the intersection of Patton drive and Highway 98.
The Eastpoint Civic Association, which was was formed to help revitalize Eastpoint, particularly the commercial area along Highway 98, applied for the money through the Florida Department of Transportation last year.
The Eastpoint Civic Club will will manage the day to day needs of the project and partner with the County on the landscape plans and other state requirements.
Since the contract is with Franklin County and Department of Transportation, the County will be responsible for advertising for bids, accounting, invoicing and reporting.
