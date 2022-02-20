Sunday, February 20, 2022

Friends of the Wakulla Library February Update

Our Mission: …To stimulate public support, understanding and use of the Wakulla County Public Library and to adequately serve the children of this county by purchasing books, videos and funding all children's programs.
Board Members
President - Lisa Herron
Vice President - Andrew Riddle
Treasurer - Wrenn Harvey
Secretary - Penny Mallow
Ashley Rogers
Kimberly Randolph
Marilyn Lewis
Sara Shadrick
The Friends are sliding into February looking forward to their annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball on Feb. 26th . We could not believe the overwhelming response from our community members and have completely sold out our tables.

Many thanks to those who are helping to acquire items for our fundraising baskets. Our business’s and local supporters of the Friends have been extremely generous. THANKS!!!!

Many thanks to those who have become sponsors. Please support these business’s as they are supporting the Friends – your children – and your library.

On Saturday, March 5th there will be vendors in Azalea park. If you have any items that you would like to sell, please contact Sara (850-544-6895) and she will sign you up. All proceeds continue to help the Friends support all children's programs at the library and more!!!!
FEBRUARY DRAWING

February's drawing is for a Rocky's Gift Card. Tickets are still 6 for $5 or $1 each. $100 sales must be reached for the drawing to be held on February 28th.
GENERAL MEETING

Our next General Meeting of the Friends will be on Feb. 24, at 6 pm. Zoom is available, just call the library for information.
MARDI GRAS BALL SPONSORS

Air Con of Wakulla
Capital City Bank
Dentistry by the Sea
Gold Construction
Golden Properties Co. Inc.
Harbor Point Realty
Rybak Realty
State Farm Insurance
Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Wakulla Title Company
Waypoint Realty
Contact us:

Friends of the Wakulla County Public Library
PO Box 1737
Crawfordville, FL 32326



