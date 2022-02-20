Friends of the Wakulla Library February Update

The Friends are sliding into February looking forward to their annual Mardi Gras Fundraiser Ball on Feb. 26th . We could not believe the overwhelming response from our community members and have completely sold out our tables.
Many thanks to those who are helping to acquire items for our fundraising baskets. Our business’s and local supporters of the Friends have been extremely generous. THANKS!!!!
Many thanks to those who have become sponsors. Please support these business’s as they are supporting the Friends – your children – and your library.
On Saturday, March 5th there will be vendors in Azalea park. If you have any items that you would like to sell, please contact Sara (850-544-6895) and she will sign you up. All proceeds continue to help the Friends support all children's programs at the library and more!!!!
