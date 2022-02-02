Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

MEMBERSHIP SPOTLIGHT

Captain's Cove Marina offers a spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft. Store your boat with them, and they will deliver the level of service and attention you and your boat deserve, because they know boats.

The marina services include:
·        Lateral approach fuel station for both unleaded gasoline and diesel
·        Lateral approach short term docking alongside the Gulf County Canal
·        10,000 lb. Wiggins marina fork-lift, 8,000 lb. Caterpillar marina fork-lift
·        28,000 sq. ft. rack storage building
·        Canopied outdoor rack storage
·        Five acre fenced rack or boat & trailer storage area
·        Boat and motor repair available through qualified contractors onsite
·        Captain Salty Baits available onsite
·        Taxi service available

Captain's Cove Marina
📍 1646 Captain Carl Raffield Way, Port St Joe, FL 32456
☎ (850) 227-3357

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port Saint Joe, Florida, care in Gulf and Franklin counties, including family medicine, pediatrics, cardiology, general surgery, orthopedics, sports medicine and infusion therapy, as well as 24/7 emergency care for serious and life-threatening injuries and illnesses.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf is a destination for specialty care - including surgical services and heart and vascular health, as well as a helipad to provide rapid transportation of trauma and critically ill patients. They offer a wide range of minimally invasive procedures, imaging, lab tests and rehabilitation services, all on one campus.

Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf
📍 3801 U.S. 98, Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
☎ (850) 229-5600

RAISE YOUR HANDS if you are as excited as we are because the Port St Joe Saltair Farmers Market kicks off its 2022 year this Saturday February 5, 2022!! Hours are 9 AM -1 PM ET.

The market occurs on the 1st and 3rd Saturday starting in February thru the first weekend of December at the corner of Reid Avenue and Hwy 71 in City Commons Park.

The market is a 501c3 non-profit staffed by volunteers.

𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗦𝘁 𝗝𝗼𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗿 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
📍 305 Cecil G. Costin Sr Blvd Port Saint Joe, FL
CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office


