Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Captain's Cove Marina offers a spacious dry storage barn and excellent location at the mouth of the Gulf County canal as the ideal place to store and refuel your recreational fishing boat, sailing vessel, pleasure boat or other watercraft. Store your boat with them, and they will deliver the level of service and attention you and your boat deserve, because they know boats.
The marina services include:
· Lateral approach fuel station for both unleaded gasoline and diesel
· Lateral approach short term docking alongside the Gulf County Canal
· 10,000 lb. Wiggins marina fork-lift, 8,000 lb. Caterpillar marina fork-lift
· 28,000 sq. ft. rack storage building
· Canopied outdoor rack storage
· Five acre fenced rack or boat & trailer storage area
· Boat and motor repair available through qualified contractors onsite
· Captain Salty Baits available onsite
· Taxi service available
