Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Gulf Chamber Membership Spotlight

Beach Blinds and Shutters offers high quality custom fit Plantation Shutters, Faux Wood Blinds, and Woven Wood Roman Shades, Roller, Solar and Honeycomb Shades.

Contact them for Free estimates and recommendations. They provide complete service from measuring to installation, and they are local!

Beach Blinds and Shutters
(770) 924-7685

When you plan your next vacation on the Forgotten Coast, including St. George Island, Apalachicola, Port St. Joe, Carrabelle or Mexico Beach, be sure to save a day or two for a fishing trip with the Robinson Brothers Guide Service.

They can accommodate everyone from families who want to catch a few fish with their kids, to experienced fly fishing anglers, with some of the best guides in Northwest Florida. Large groups are always welcome!

They also offer Shark/Tarpon trips, Shelling Trips, Sight-seeing, Eco Tours, Offshore trips, Sunset Cruises & Dolphin Watch trip.

Robinson Brothers Guide Service
44 Avenue E, Apalachicola, FL 32320
(850) 653-8896

Uptown Raw Bar & Grill features delicious food ranging from freshly shucked raw oysters, grilled shrimp, and crab legs to charred grilled steaks and everything in between! Get your taste buds ready!

Uptown Raw Bar and Grill is sure to have something for everyone!

Uptown Raw Bar & Grill
411 Reid Avenue, Port St. Joe, FL
(850) 899-9001

CHAMBER EVENTS 2022
 
Blues on Reid
March 26, 2022
 
Wheels on Williams
Third Thursday
April – May - June – July
 
Scallop Festival
September 3-4, 2022
 
PortOberfest
September 24, 2022
 
Forgotten Music Festival
(Sponsored by The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce)
October 8-9, 2022
 
Shop Gulf Saturday
November 26, 2022

Please Contact joe@gulfchamber.org
for sponsorship opportunities.
EVENT SPONSORSHIP
 
Friend $250
Logo on festival banner

Supporter $500
Included in radio advertising
Included in all print advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Patron $800
Logo on festival t-shirt
Two festival t-shirts
Two passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions

Partner: $1200
Logo on festival t-shirt
Four festival t-shirts
Four passes to ticketed event
Included in all print and radio advertising
Logo on festival banner
Included in social media event promotions
 
·        Contact us to customize your advertising and sponsorship opportunities today.
𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝘀 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀

﻿Become a member of the
Gulf County Chamber
TODAY!
Individual Supporter- $ 75.00
(non -business)

Entrepreneur- $125.00
(no storefront)

Non-profit- $125.00

Basic Business- $175.00

Corporate- $250.00

Premier- $500.00

VIP- $1000.00
Membership Link
for a complete Business Directory list.

Joe Whitmer
Executive Director
 
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce
321B Reid Ave
Port St Joe, FL
850-227-1223 Office
Gulf County Chamber of Commerce | 308 Reid AvePort St Joe, FL 32456



