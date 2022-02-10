Keeping up with Franklin County's various construction projects will soon be much easier and more convenient.
The County commission has agreed to create a new page on the county's official website dedicated to the status of county projects.
Not only will you be able to find out what projects are ongoing, but also the project’s funding source, and where the project is currently whether its in the design phase or already under construction.
The page will also include a timetable for when the project will be completed.
The action was taken because of the large number of people requesting information about local park projects.
The county had considered putting up signs at each project, but felt the webpage would be more easily accessible and cost effective.
The page is currently under construction, but once complete will be available through franklincountyflorida.com.
