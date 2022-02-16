NOAA Fisheries FishNews – February 16, 2022

Highlights
Celebrate the wonder of whales! Find out more about NOAA's work to study, recover, and conserve these magnificent marine mammals.
NOAA protects and restores habitat to sustain fisheries, recover protected species, and maintain resilient coastal ecosystems and communities. Estuaries—where salty seawater mixes with freshwater draining from the land—are one of many coastal habitats we work in with our partners. Estuaries provide homes for fish and wildlife, support economies, fight climate change, and more.
Learn the latest on endangered Southern Resident killer whales with Dr. Megan Wallen, a marine mammal specialist in NOAA Fisheries’ West Coast Protected Resources Division.
Alaska
In early February, commercial fishermen spotted at least two endangered North Pacific right whales among a large group of around 20 whales. The whales were feeding in waters just northeast of a narrow strait in the Aleutian Islands.
West Coast
Many NOAA Fisheries scientists have had unique opportunities to spend time on and in the ocean, studying marine mammals like whales in their habitats. To celebrate World Whale Day, we asked staff to recall a favorite moment with these majestic creatures.
Pacific Islands
NOAA Fisheries responded to a dead 12-foot-long humpback whale calf on Oʻahu on February 6, 2022. The injury was likely caused by a vessel strike.
When it comes to marine mammals in Hawai‘i, there are certainly a few stars who always steal the show. It might be koholā (humpback whales) and their multi-thousand-mile migration, ‘īlioholoikauaua (Hawaiian monk seals) pupping at popular beaches, or nai‘a (spinner dolphins) resting in calm, nearshore bays. But among the lesser known members in the cast of local marine mammals is a large, intelligent animal known as the false killer whale.
New England/Mid-Atlantic
Scientists have long understood that having more oysters in the water means cleaner water, because oysters are filter feeders. Recently, scientists at the NOAA Chesapeake Bay Office wondered: Are we restoring oysters at a scale where the effects of restored reefs can be measured? Can satellites help us measure those changes?
Is it possible to eat our way to cleaner water and more fish? A new global study shows that shellfish and seaweed aquaculture provide valuable benefits to people and ocean ecosystems.
In celebration of our 150th anniversary, we are highlighting some of the things that make the Woods Hole fisheries lab and the village a special place. One of them is the Woods Hole Science Aquarium.
The NOAA Fisheries Inclusive Fisheries InternSHip (IN FISH!) program is now accepting applications for the summer 2022 program. Launched in 2021, IN FISH! is a paid summer internship for diverse undergraduates interested in careers in fisheries, marine and environmental sciences, resource management, education, and outreach.
