A surplus property Auction held on February 19th raised over 70 thousand dollars for Franklin County and its various departments.
The auction was held by auctioneer Florida Auction Network at the Franklin County Road Department, and included county equipment like trucks and tractors, lawnmowers and office supplies.
The auction was well-attended.
The sales proceeds were distributed to county departments with the solid waste department getting over 32 thousand dollars.
The Road Department received nearly 22 thousand dollars and Parks & Recreation received just over 5500 dollars.
EMS received about 6000 dollars from the sale of old ambulances with the rest going to Animal Control, Planning & Zoning, Courthouse Maintenance and the Emergency Management department.
