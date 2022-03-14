An elderly Sopchoppy woman was killed and two other people were seriously injured in a two vehicle accident in Taylor County on Sunday.
According to the Highway patrol, the 87 year old woman died after hitting another vehicle on Highway 19, just south of County Road 14.
A passenger in her vehicle, a 54 year old man from Sopchoppy was seriously injured in the crash.
The Highway patrol said the woman was driving southbound in the northbound lane and collided with a car driven by a man from Tallahassee.
The Tallahassee man was also seriously injured and taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
